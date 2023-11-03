News & Insights

E.W. Scripps Posts Loss In Q3; Revenue Down 7.4%

November 03, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) posted a third quarter net loss attributable to the shareholders of $16.2 million compared to net income of $33.7 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.19 compared to profit of $0.38. The company noted that restructuring costs accounted for 4 cents of the per-share loss. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.22, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating revenues declined to $566.53 million from $612.10 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $565.97 million in revenue.

On Sept. 30, cash and cash equivalents totaled $15.9 million, and total debt was $3 billion.

