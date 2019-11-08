Markets
E.W. Scripps Posts Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported a loss per share from continuing operations of $0.27 for the third quarter of 2019 compared to profit of $0.24 per share, prior year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss per share of $0.12, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company noted that pre-tax costs for the current quarter included $16.7 million of acquisition and related integration costs that increased the loss by 16 cents per share.

Third-quarter operating revenues increased to $349.78 million from $302.73 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $342.78 million, for the quarter. Revenue from Local Media was $252 million, up 9.4 percent from the prior-year quarter.

