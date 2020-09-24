US Markets
E.W. Scripps nears deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion - WSJ

Maria Ponnezhath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

E.W. Scripps Co is nearing a deal to buy ION Media for $2.65 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/e-w-scripps-nears-2-65-billion-takeover-of-ion-media-in-berkshire-backed-deal-11600937323?mod=searchresults&page=1&pos=1 on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.N will fund the deal with a $600 million preferred-equity investment in Scripps, the report added.

Berkshire will also get a warrant to purchase as many as 23.1 million Class A shares of Scripps at $13 per share, according to the report.

E.W. Scripps, ION Media and Berkshire did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comments.

