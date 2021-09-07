E.W. Scripps' (NASDAQ:SSP) investors will be pleased with their respectable 63% return over the last year

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 15% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the reality that over twelve months the stock has done really well. To wit, it had solidly beat the market, up 62%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year E.W. Scripps grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

The result looks like a strong improvement to us, so we're not surprised the market likes the growth. Generally speaking the profitability inflection point is a great time to research a company closely, lest you miss an opportunity to profit.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:SSP Earnings Per Share Growth September 7th 2021

We know that E.W. Scripps has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on E.W. Scripps' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that E.W. Scripps shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 63% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 2% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - E.W. Scripps has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

