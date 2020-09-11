E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that SSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.15, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSP was $11.15, representing a -34.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.93 and a 108.02% increase over the 52 week low of $5.36.

SSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Grupo Televisa S.A. (TV) and Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT). SSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.56. Zacks Investment Research reports SSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 980%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

