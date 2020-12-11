E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SSP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that SSP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.54, the dividend yield is 1.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SSP was $14.54, representing a -14.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.93 and a 171.27% increase over the 52 week low of $5.36.

SSP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME). SSP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.4. Zacks Investment Research reports SSP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2120%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SSP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

