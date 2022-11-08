Markets
E.W. Scripps Company Reports Retreat In Q3 Income, misses estimates

November 08, 2022 — 07:49 am EST

(RTTNews) - E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $33.672 million, or $0.38 per share. This compares with $46.121 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.2% to $612.101 million from $555.243 million last year.

E.W. Scripps Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $33.672 Mln. vs. $46.121 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.38 vs. $0.50 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.58 -Revenue (Q3): $612.101 Mln vs. $555.243 Mln last year.

