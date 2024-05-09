E.W. Scripps Company Q1 Loss Decreases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$12.8 million, or -$0.15 per share. This compares with -$31.1 million, or -$0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $561.5 million from $527.8 million last year.

E.W. Scripps Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$12.8 Mln. vs. -$31.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.15 vs. -$0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $561.5 Mln vs. $527.8 Mln last year.

