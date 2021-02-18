E.W. Scripps Chairman Rich Boehne To Step Down; Names Kim Williams Chairman

(RTTNews) - E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) said that Rich Boehne will step down as chairman of the company and retire from the board when his term expires on May 3, 2021. Kim Williams will become chair of the board, effective the same date.

A director for 13 years and chairman of the board for eight, Boehne, 64, served as Scripps' president and CEO from 2008 to 2017.

Williams has served as a director of the board since 2008 and the board's independent lead director - elected by public, Class A shareholders - since 2018.

Williams, 65, is a financial expert with more than 25 years of investment management experience, including serving as senior vice president, partner and associate director of global industry research at Wellington Management Co. LLP.

