Markets
SSP

E.W. Scripps Chairman Rich Boehne To Step Down; Names Kim Williams Chairman

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - E.W. Scripps Co. (SSP) said that Rich Boehne will step down as chairman of the company and retire from the board when his term expires on May 3, 2021. Kim Williams will become chair of the board, effective the same date.

A director for 13 years and chairman of the board for eight, Boehne, 64, served as Scripps' president and CEO from 2008 to 2017.

Williams has served as a director of the board since 2008 and the board's independent lead director - elected by public, Class A shareholders - since 2018.

Williams, 65, is a financial expert with more than 25 years of investment management experience, including serving as senior vice president, partner and associate director of global industry research at Wellington Management Co. LLP.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More