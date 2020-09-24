Markets

E.W. Scripps Announces Acquisition Of ION Media; Berkshire Hathaway To Invest In Scripps

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) announced it will buy ION Media for $2.65 billion. The acquisition is anticipated to be financed with $1.85 billion of secured and unsecured debt and a $600 million investment from Berkshire Hathaway in preferred stock.

ION Media, based in West Palm Beach, Florida, operates a national television network featuring popular crime and justice procedural programming. ION distributes its programming through Federal Communications Commission-licensed television stations it owns in 62 markets and 124 affiliated TV stations, reaching 96% of U.S. homes. It is being purchased from an entity controlled by Black Diamond Capital Management.

E.W. Scripps said the acquisition will yield $500 million in synergies, most of which are contractually based, over the next six years. Scripps will divest of 23 ION stations. The company has agreed to a transaction with a buyer, who has agreed to maintain ION affiliations for the stations.

Berkshire Hathaway will make a $600 million preferred equity investment in Scripps to finance the acquisition. Berkshire Hathaway also will receive a warrant to purchase up to 23.1 million Class A shares, at an exercise price of $13 per share.

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company were up 44% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SSP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular