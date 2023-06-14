E.ON's Birnbaum: Europe's gas, power grids must be strengthened

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - European power and gas networks, having coped with the 2022 energy supply crisis brought on by missing Russian gas supplies, now need to be put on a growth path to cope with future volatilities, E.ON EONGn.DE Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum said on Wednesday.

"If Russian gas stops completely, the current grid infrastructure is not sufficient as we will have to supply eastern Europe and Austria via Germany," said Birnbaum, who also heads the Eurelectric industry lobby, in a panel discussion during the German BDEW utility association's annual congress.

"And only a bigger and more flexible power system can cope better with the intermittency of renewables," he added.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert and Riham Alkousaa, editing by Miranda Murray)

