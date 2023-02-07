E.ON tops own 2022 outlook, helped by non-core business

February 07, 2023 — 01:34 pm EST

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, likely exceeded its own profit outlook in 2022, the company said on Tuesday, citing a better than expected development at its non-core divisions, which covers nuclear and Turkey.

The company, which is due to release full-year results on March 15, expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of around 8 billion euros ($8.6 billion) and adjusted net profit of 2.7 billion.

It had forecast adjusted EBITDA of 7.6 billion to 7.8 billion euros and adjusted net profit of 2.3 billion to 2.5 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9326 euros)

