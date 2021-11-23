E.ON targets up to $4.5 bln in proceeds from portfolio adjustments

FRANKFURT, Nov 23 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, targets 2 to 4 billion euros ($2.3-$4.5 billion) in proceeds from asset sales as well as partnerships by 2026, it said on Tuesday, ahead of its capital markets day.

Outlining its strategy for the 2022-2025 period, which also includes 27 billion euros in investments in networks and retail energy, E.ON also said it would target annual savings of 500 million euros through 2026.

($1 = 0.8896 euros)

