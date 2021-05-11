E.ON sold German nuclear power forward at below market prices

Utility company E.ON said on Tuesday it had sold forward 92% of its German nuclear power generation in 2021 and 69% of its 2022 output at prices below the current wholesale market from remaining reactors ahead of their pending closure.

By comparison, wholesale over-the-counter prices for German round-the-clock power from all conventional energy sources to be delivered in 2022 closed at 64.4 euros/MWh TRDEBYZ2 on Monday, according to Refinitiv Eikon data EL/DE.

E.ON retained its Brokdorf, Grohnde and Isar 2 reactors after an asset swap deal in which it transferred minority interests held by Preussen Elektra in the RWE-operated RWEG.DE Emsland and Gundremmingen C plants.POWER/DE

Under Germany's nuclear exit plan, Grohnde, Brokdorf and Gundremmingen C will close at the end of 2021 and Isar 2 and Emsland at the end of 2022.

