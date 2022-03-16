E.ON sees lower 2022 profit, Nord Stream 1 risk

Adds details, background

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - E.ON, Germany's largest energy firm, expects core profit to fall this year due to the phase-out of nuclear power, adding the war in Ukraine could hit the value of its stake in the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

"E.ON mainly perceives risks for commodity markets and associated credit and liquidity risks as well as valuation risks for investments, among others the stake in Nord Stream AG," the group said.

E.ON, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, via its pension fund holds a 15.5% stake in Nord Stream 1, which is majority owned by Gazprom GAZP.MM and forms the main route through which Russian gas currently flows to Germany.

Other co-shareholders in the pipeline include German oil and gas group Wintershall Dea WINT.UL, Dutch firm Gasunie GSUNI.UL and France's Engie ENGIE.PA.

E.ON said it expects adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 7.6 billion to 7.8 billion euros ($8.3 billion to $8.6 billion) to 7.8 billion, down from 7.9 billion in 2021.

The company said it issued its profit forecast for 2022 with the "caveat that the short- and long-term impact of the war in Ukraine on its business performance and on key performance indicators cannot be fully estimated at this time".

($1 = 0.9115 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Emma Thomasson)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.