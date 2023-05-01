E.ON SE (EONGY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

E.ON SE (EONGY) closed the most recent trading day at $13.18, moving +0.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 2.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.54% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 4.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from E.ON SE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect E.ON SE to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.45%.

EONGY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $76.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -13.51% and -36.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for E.ON SE. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. E.ON SE currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, E.ON SE currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.72, which means E.ON SE is trading at a discount to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

