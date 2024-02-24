E.ON SE (ENAKF) Price Target Increased by 5.12% to 15.23

The average one-year price target for E.ON SE (OTCPK:ENAKF) has been revised to 15.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.12% from the prior estimate of 14.49 dated December 15, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.53 to a high of 18.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.19% from the latest reported closing price of 12.88 / share.

There are 387 funds or institutions reporting positions in E.ON SE. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENAKF is 0.44%, an increase of 3.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.03% to 326,887K shares.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 39,814K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,893K shares, representing a decrease of 7.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 4.39% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,055K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,580K shares, representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 6.09% over the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 25,123K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,765K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,543K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 2.06% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 12,730K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,300K shares, representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENAKF by 6.59% over the last quarter.

