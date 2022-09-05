E.ON says assessing government request to keep Isar 2 on standby

German utility E.ON on Monday said it is ready to deal with a government request to keep its Isar 2 nuclear plant in reserve mode, beyond the scheduled closure at the end of 2022.

"With the plan now presented, the most important question will be to examine whether and how it is technically and organisationally feasible, because nuclear power plants in their technical design are not reserve power plants that can be variably switched on and off," it said.

E.ON had said prior to the request it was theoretically and technically able to keep the plant intact, but the ball regarding conditions was in the government's court.

