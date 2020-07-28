E.ON, SAP to develop platform for networks data

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

E.ON will work with SAP to develop a platform aimed at standardising data of its vast network of gas and power grids.

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE will work with SAP SAPG.DE to develop a platform aimed at standardising data of its vast network of gas and power grids.

First outcomes from the collaboration are expected in mid-2022, E.ON said in a statement, adding that cloud solutions would reduce costs by more than 40% in the long-term.

"This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient," board member Thomas Koenig said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1269; Reuters Messaging: christoph.steitz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters