E.ON, SAP to develop platform for networks data

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE will work with SAP SAPG.DE to develop a platform aimed at standardising data of its vast network of gas and power grids.

First outcomes from the collaboration are expected in mid-2022, E.ON said in a statement, adding that cloud solutions would reduce costs by more than 40% in the long-term.

"This project will set a new standard in the market. Having maximum automation and standardization on the new platform will make our processes much more efficient," board member Thomas Koenig said.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Michelle Martin)

