E.ON raises energy prices by 40% in Germany's most populous state

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Vera Eckert Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

E.ON has raised retail energy prices in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, by 40% year-on-year in response to a major increase in costs to procure gas that has been triggered by uncertainty over Russian supplies.

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE has raised retail energy prices in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, by 40% year-on-year in response to a major increase in costs to procure gas that has been triggered by uncertainty over Russian supplies.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters