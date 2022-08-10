E.ON raises energy prices by 40% in Germany's most populous state

FRANKFURT, Aug 10 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE has raised retail energy prices in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, by 40% year-on-year in response to a major increase in costs to procure gas that has been triggered by uncertainty over Russian supplies.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, editing by Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.