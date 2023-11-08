News & Insights

E.ON raises 2023 spending target after 9-month core profit gains 27%

Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

November 08, 2023 — 01:00 am EST

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE plans to invest more than forecast for 2023, it said on Wednesday, after lower commodity prices helped Europe's largest operator of energy networks bring down procurement costs and led nine-month core profit to rise by 27%.

E.ON now expects to invest 6.1 billion euros ($6.5 billion) in 2023, up 300 million euros from its previous target.

After the first nine months of the year, the group's investments stood at 3.9 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9359 euros)

