E.ON raids bond markets, again

LONDON, Dec 6 (IFR) - E.ON went against the grain of utilities extending their curves, offering investors a short three-year to park cash in, as the borrower raided the European bond market with its sixth tranche in less than four months.

It is the second time in less than five weeks that the German utility had come to the European bond market to pre-fund.

A €500m 12-year priced at the end of October was also earmarked for pre-funding purposes, which along with last Tuesday's €500m September 2022, will leave the issuer with €400m of maturing debt left to refinance in 2020.

Yet, despite the borrower's frequent appearances, investors were eager to buy E.ON's (Baa2/BBB) latest deal.

"E.ON doing a three-year would be what I would call a 'cash park' trade," said a banker away. "Investors can dump their cash there over year end and then take their money and term it out in 2020."

E.ON's return to the benchmark market surprised some syndicate bankers given its already high volume of activity this year.

A lead highlighted that the issuer had already targeted tenors ranging from three to 12 years across five separate tranches in only four months, raising €3.5bn. In 2018 it raised no funding through euro benchmarks, according to IFR data.

Bankers did, however, note that the issuer's funding has become more opportunistic. This trade, for instance, played on investor appetite for a place to park cash over year end, while on October 31 it was unable to resist the attractive rates on offer and printed a €500m 0.625% November 2031.

With the book peaking at over €2bn, leads were able to tighten pricing to 35bp from IPTs of 55bp-60bp, a level that offered no premium.

Still, at least investors were able to get their hands on some modicum of yield this time around, with the transaction landing at 0.045%.

This contrasted with E.ON's last visit at the tenor in mid-October. That €750m 0% October 2022 came with a yield of -0.019%, though it has since drifted higher to 0.044%.

The volume of euro investment-grade corporate debt trading with a negative yield in the secondary market has shrunk substantially since the summer.

Around 25% of the euro investment-grade corporate bonds are trading at a negative mid-yield on Tradeweb, compared with around 50% at the end of August.

Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Helaba and SEB were active bookrunners.

(This story will appear in the December 07 IFR magazine)

