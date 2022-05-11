E.ON posts core profit drop on Swedish, eastern European grid business

Adds trader comment

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, on Wednesday posted a 15% drop in first-quarter core profit, blaming temporary losses at its grid businesses in Sweden and East-Central Europe that it will be able to recoup.

First-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 2.1 billion euros ($2.21 billion), Germany's largest energy firm said, also citing a "difficult market environment and high energy prices".

A Frankfurt-based trader said the results came in as "bad as feared" and that they would weigh on the company's shares.

The company, a shareholder in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings Russian gas to Germany, also kept its outlook for 2022 and confirmed its investment plans of 5.3 billion euros this year.

"Ending Europe's dependence on Russian energy imports will require a substantial acceleration of the energy transition. E.ON's investment program will make a decisive contribution," Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker said.

