E.ON posts core profit drop on Swedish, eastern European grid business

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published

E.ON, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, on Wednesday posted a 15% drop in first-quarter core profit, blaming temporary losses at its grid businesses in Sweden and East-Central Europe that it will be able to recoup.

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, on Wednesday posted a 15% drop in first-quarter core profit, blaming temporary losses at its grid businesses in Sweden and East-Central Europe that it will be able to recoup.

The company, a shareholder in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that brings Russian gas to Germany, also kept its outlook for 2022 and confirmed its investment plans of 5.3 billion euros ($5.6 billion) this year.

"Ending Europe's dependence on Russian energy imports will require a substantial acceleration of the energy transition. E.ON's investment program will make a decisive contribution," Chief Financial Officer Marc Spieker said.

($1 = 0.9489 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More