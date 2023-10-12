E.ON needs to increase investment to prepare for renewables, grid boss says

FRANKFURT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Germany's E.ON EONGn.DE will have to expand its five-year investment plans for grid improvements to accommodate the roll-out and integration of renewable power, its board member in charge of networks, Thomas Koenig, said on Thursday.

Power grids have to become more efficient to facilitate the change from central fossil fuels-based generation to millions of decentralised low-carbon production units tapping into wind and sunshine, he said at a company event that was broadcast online.

E.ON, Europe's biggest energy network operator, said in March it would increase its investment programme up to 2027 by six billion euros, or one fifth, to 33 billion euros ($34.9 billion).

Out of the total, 26 billion euros would be allocated to expanding and overhauling power grids to integrate renewable energy assets and to digitise operations, it said at the time.

"Assume that this figure will grow further," Koenig said of the latter, but cautioned that the E.ON board's medium-term planning must be agreed with the supervisory board first.

"We have eight years (until 2030), to at least in terms of planning, link up another three million renewable plants and three million new customers," Koenig added.

As Europe's electricity production becomes more decentralised, so does consumption in areas such as electric car charging points and electric heat pumps, replacing fossil transport and heating fuels.

This means that more flexible systems are needed to cope with the intermittency of renewable energy, and to support new business models, crucially installing smart meters to allow digitised power usage and sales processes.

E.ON's grid investment plans were expanded each year over the past three years as it found that connections of new production and usage units to local, low voltage grids, doubled in number annually, Koenig said.

"That is exponential growth and it is happening now," he said.

