E.ON is 'happy owner' of Swedish heating business, no sales plans

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE has no plans to sell its Swedish heating business, chief financial officer Marc Spieker said on Tuesday, adding that the German energy firm intended to grow it further.

"We are focusing on growing that piece. And therefore, we are also a happy owner of those positions and are not reflecting about selling that. We want to grow it much more," Spieker said after presenting first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.