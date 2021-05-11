E.ON is 'happy owner' of Swedish heating business, no sales plans

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published

E.ON has no plans to sell its Swedish heating business, chief financial officer Marc Spieker said on Tuesday, adding that the German energy firm intended to grow it further.

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE has no plans to sell its Swedish heating business, chief financial officer Marc Spieker said on Tuesday, adding that the German energy firm intended to grow it further.

"We are focusing on growing that piece. And therefore, we are also a happy owner of those positions and are not reflecting about selling that. We want to grow it much more," Spieker said after presenting first-quarter results.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters