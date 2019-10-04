E.ON Hungária To Optimise Its Business Portfolio Through Asset Swap

(RTTNews) - E.ON Hungária announced that an umbrella agreement was signed between E.ON Beteiligungen GmbH, the sole shareholder of E.ON Hungária, and MVM Magyar Villamos Muvek Zrt., and Opus Global Nyrt, under which, E.ON intends to acquire the shares owned by MVM Magyar Villamos in ELMU Nyrt. and ÉMÁSZ Nyrt.

In order to optimise its business portfolio, E.ON Hungária will sell: E.ON Tiszántúli Áramhálózati Zrt. power distribution business to Opus; ÉMÁSZ Hálózati Kft. power distribution business to MVM; and 50 percent stake in Budapesti Dísz-és Közvilágítási Kft. public lighting business to MVM. Also, MVM will acquire a 25 percent minority stake in E.ON Hungária.

E.ON Hungária will commence the preparation necessary for the planned transactions. The final elements of the deal are anticipated to close in 2021.

