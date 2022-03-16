E.ON has stopped procuring new gas from Gazprom trading firms

Contributors
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Vera Eckert Reuters
Tom Kaeckenhoff Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

E.ON has stopped procuring new gas amounts from Gazprom trading companies in Europe in response to the war in Ukraine, the group's Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum said on Wednesday.

ESSEN, Germany, March 16 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE has stopped procuring new gas amounts from Gazprom GAZP.MM trading companies in Europe in response to the war in Ukraine, the group's Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum said on Wednesday.

The group said that while it has no long-term supply contracts directly with gas producers, a small amount in its portfolio has been purchased from Gazprom trading companies, adding it had stopped buying new amounts.

Birnbaum still cautioned that a sudden halt of energy imports from Russia would deal a hit to E.ON.

"The Russian market is not one of our target regions. But one thing is clear: If there is a more or less extended physical shortage of energy imports, it would have consequences for us as well," he said at the group's annual press conference.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Vera Eckert and Tom Kaeckenhoff Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters