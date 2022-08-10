E.ON H1 Profit Down, Sales Climb; Reaffirms FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half profit attributable to shareholders declined 11 percent to 2.26 billion euros from 2.55 billion euros last year.

Earnings per share were 0.87 euro, down from 0.98 euro a year ago.

Adjusted net income was 1.41 billion euros or 0.54 euro per share, compared 1.77 billion euros or 0.68 euro per share a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was 4.06 billion euros, down 15 percent from the prior year.

Sales were 52.85 billion euros, up 60 percent from 33.04 billion euros in the prior year.

Further, E.ON reaffirmed its fiscal 2022 outlook, and continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of 7.6 billion euros to 7.8 billion euros and adjusted net income of 2.3 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros. The latter corresponds to adjusted earnings per share of 88 to 96 cents.

