E.ON FY23 Profit, Sales Down, Lifts Dividend; Warns On FY24 Adj. Earnings

(RTTNews) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported Wednesday that its fiscal 2023 net income Attributable to shareholders plunged 72 percent to 517 million euros from last year's 1.83 billion euros.

Earnings per share fell 71 percent to 0.20 euro from 0.70 euro a year ago.

Adjusted Group net income was 3.07 billion euros, compared to prior year's 2.73 billion euros. Adjusted net income per share was 1.18 euros, compared to 1.05 euros a year ago.

Adjusted Group EBITDA grew 16 percent from last year to 9.37 billion euros.

Sales for the year fell 19 percent to 93.69 billion euros from last year's 115.66 billion euros.

Further, the company proposed increased dividend of 0.53 euro per share for 2023.

E.ON also said it hired around 3,000 additional employees in 2023.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, E.ON anticipates an adjusted Group net income of 2.8 billion euros to 3.0 billion euros, corresponding to earnings per share of 1.07 euros to 1.15 euros.

The company anticipates that its earnings will normalize, resulting in an adjusted Group EBITDA of 8.8 billion euros to 9.0 billion euros.

For the current year, E.ON continues to expect higher wholesale prices and a higher inflation and interest-rate level than before the start of the crisis. In addition, one-off effects from the previous year will not be repeated.

Adjusted Group EBITDA is expected to increase to more than 11 billion euros by 2028.

Further, E.ON said it will boost its future growth by again expanding its mid-term investment plan by about 30 percent relative to its previous five-year plan.

E.ON increased planned investments across Europe to 42 billion for the years 2024 to 2028 from 33 billion euros, focusing on energy networks and energy infrastructure solutions. About 70 percent of the investments will be made in Germany.

