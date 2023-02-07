Markets

E.ON FY Preliminary Profit Above Expectations

February 07, 2023 — 09:08 pm EST

(RTTNews) - E.ON (EONGY.PK) expects preliminary adjusted group net income of about 2.7 billion euros in the financial year 2022 compared to the prior estimation of 2.3 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros.

The company projects annual adjusted group EBITDA of about 8.0 billion euros compared to the previous outlook of 7.6 billion euros to 7.8 billion euros.

The key performance indicators of the individual segments are expected to be within, but in each case at the upper end of the forecast ranges updated in November.

The preliminary financial results for the Group are above expectations, due to the addition effect of the segment results and the higher than expected development in the Non-Core Business segment in the past financial year.

The company will publish annual financial results on 15 March 2023.

