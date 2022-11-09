E.ON further cuts value of Nord Stream 1 stake

Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

November 09, 2022 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE on Wednesday said it had cut the value of its stake in Nord Stream 1 by another 400 million euros ($403 million), reflecting damage to the pipeline - the cause of which has still not been determined.

E.ON said the 15.5% stake, which is sitting in the group's pension fund, was now valued at 0.1 billion euros, down from 0.5 billion at the end of June.

($1 = 0.9932 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter