E.ON further cuts value of Nord Stream 1 stake

FRANKFURT, Nov 9 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE on Wednesday said it had cut the value of its stake in Nord Stream 1 by another 400 million euros ($403 million), reflecting damage to the pipeline - the cause of which has still not been determined.

E.ON said the 15.5% stake, which is sitting in the group's pension fund, was now valued at 0.1 billion euros, down from 0.5 billion at the end of June.

($1 = 0.9932 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Miranda Murray)

