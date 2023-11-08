E.ON expects 'significant' hit to Q4 profits on lower prices

Recasts throughout

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DEexpects a severe hit to fourth-quarter profits at its retail division, Europe's largest operator of energy networks said on Wednesday, a direct result of price cuts in the wake of falling gas procurement costs.

E.ON, like many other European utilities, had to pay significantly more to procure gas in 2022 after an effective halt of Russian gas supplies led prices to soar, a market trend that has since been reversed.

"In recent months, we have implemented price reductions for millions of our electricity and gas customers," E.ON finance chief Marc Spieker said.

"We expect the passthrough of lower wholesale prices and other effects to have a significant negative impact on our earnings in the Customer Solutions business in the fourth quarter."

The company still kept its outlook for the full year, expecting adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of between 8.6 billion euros ($9.19 billion) and 8.8 billion euros and adjusted net profit of between 2.7 billion and 2.9 billion euros.

It also raised its 2023 investment target by 0.3 billion euros to 6.1 billion euros and posted a 27% increase in nine-month core profit.

($1 = 0.9360 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray)

