E.ON CEO: no Urenco disposal without OK from Berlin

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE would need permission from the German government to go ahead with any plans to sell its 16.7% stake in nuclear enrichment firm Urenco, its chief executive said on Wednesday, stopping short of saying that a divestment was planned.

E.ON and German peer RWE RWEG.DE jointly hold a third in Urenco on behalf of the German government, while Britain and the Netherlands also hold a third each.

Talks about a potential sale of Urenco have taken place in differing intensity for the past decade, but ownership set-up and the geopolitical environment have so far prevented a deal.

"At least it seems that it's not inconvenient for some of those in charge that RWE and E.ON hold this ownership," he said.

While saying that E.ON was constantly reviewing its portfolio, Leonhard Birnbaum, at the group's annual general meeting, declined to comment on whether E.ON was in the process of selling its Urenco stake.

