E.ON CEO: no Urenco disposal without OK from Berlin

Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

May 17, 2023 — 06:52 am EDT

FRANKFURT, May 17 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE would need permission from the German government to go ahead with any plans to sell its 16.7% stake in nuclear enrichment firm Urenco, its chief executive said, stopping short of saying that a divestment was planned.

E.ON is holding the stake as a purely financial investment. German peer RWE also owns a 16.7% stake.

