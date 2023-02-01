E.ON CEO: households must save more gas, can't put hopes on another warm winter

February 01, 2023 — 04:00 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Germany is likely to pass this winter without major gas supply disruption but the jury is still out for the 2023/24 season, the chief executive of energy firm E.ON EONGn.DE said, adding that private households needed to ramp up savings efforts.

"Current statistics show that industry has saved around 20% of gas in recent months. Partly through greater energy efficiency, but also by reducing production," Leonhard Birnbaum said in remarks for release on Wednesday.

He said this would threaten jobs and wealth in Europe's largest economy in the long-term, while private households, at just 10%, have so far failed to match the level of industry savings.

"That is not enough. We cannot rely on another warm winter to help us."

