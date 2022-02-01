E.ON CEO: Nord Stream 2 would lower European gas prices

DUESSELDORF, Feb 1 (Reuters) - E.ON EONGn.DE, Europe's largest operator of energy networks, said Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is not yet operational and could be targeted in potential sanctions, would have an easing impact on significantly higher prices in Europe.

"In terms of energy, Nord Stream 2 is helpful," E.ON Chief Executive Leonhard Birnbaum told journalists late on Monday.

Gas prices have risen strongly due to rising demand and uncertainty around Russian gas flows amid fears that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.

Gazprom's GAZP.MM Nord Stream 2 has not been certified by Germany's network regulator, who said that no decisions would be taken in the first half of 2022.

Uniper UN01.DE, one of the pipeline's financial backers, has said it expects the pipeline to be available in the next gas year, which starts in October.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz)

