E.ON buys majority stake in energy networks software firm envelio

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - German energy firm E.ON EONGn.DE on Friday said it had bought a majority stake in start-up envelio, whose software can digitally map and duplicate existing power and gas grids and let power firms run simulations to optimise them.

E.ON, which did not disclose financial details, said envelio had more than 35 customers across Europe, including E.ON's distribution system operators Westnetz and E.DIS. The start-up employs more than 70 staff.

The investment in envelio, whose co-owners include venture capital firms Demeter, High-Tech Gründerfonds and eCAPITAL, comes shortly after E.ON unveiled a 27 billion euro ($31 billion) investment push in its grids.

"Through envelio and its dedicated team, we are securing a key technology that will enable utilities to manage their grids more efficiently," E.ON board member Victoria Ossadnik said.

"The envelio technology enables network simulations in real time, this helps power grid operators to improve the utilisation of network capacity and to anticipate network expansion needs at an early stage," Ossadnik said.

