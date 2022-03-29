E.ON, Australia's FFI to explore green hydrogen transport to Europe

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

Germany's largest energy group E.ON on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the green power arm of Australian miner Fortescue Metals to look at transporting millions of tonnes of green hydrogen to Europe.

The agreement with Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) will look at ways to ship up to five million tonnes of hydrogen generated from renewables to Europe per year by 2030, the two companies said in a statement.

