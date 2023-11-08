News & Insights

E.ON AG 9-month Adj. Profit Rises, External Sales Down 15%; Confirms FY Earnings Forecast

(RTTNews) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported net income to shareholders of 1.17 billion euros for the nine month period, down 69% from last year. Earnings per share was 0.45 euros compared to 1.46 euros. Adjusted net income was 2.94 billion euros, up 38%. Adjusted earnings per share was 1.13 euros compared to 0.81 euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 7.79 billion euros, an increase of 27%. For the nine month period, external sales were 69.24 billion euros, down 15% from previous year.

Third quarter adjusted net income declined 11% year-over-year to 634 million euros. External sales were 16.9 billion euro, down 41% from last year.

For fiscal 2023, E.ON still expects an adjusted Group EBITDA of between 8.6 billion euros and 8.8 billion euros, and an adjusted Group net income of between 2.7 billion euros and 2.9 billion euros.

E.ON CFO Marc Spieker said: "We are speeding up our investments in the energy transition. By the end of 2023, we plan to invest a total of around 6.1 billion euros in the energy transition."

