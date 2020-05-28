E.ON Affirms Guidance, Dividend Proposal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) said, from current perspective, the company's business is resilient, including with regard to the corona pandemic. The company still anticipates that its adjusted EBIT and adjusted net income will be inside the forecast range.

E.ON reaffirmed the Management Board and Supervisory Board's dividend proposal. The Group proposed that its shareholders adopt a resolution to pay a dividend of 46 cents per share for the 2019 financial year, following 43 cents per share for the prior year. The Group continues to plan to increase the dividend by up to 5 percent annually over the next three years.

