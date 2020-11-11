E.ON 9-month Adj. EBIT Down; Confirms FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported that its adjusted EBIT for nine-month of 2020 declined by about 300 million euros to 2.7 billion euros. It confirmed both its medium-term targets and dividend guidance.

Adjusted net income for nine-month of 2020 decreased to 1.1 billion euros from 1.3 billion euros in the prior year.

The decline was predominantly attributable to the adverse impact of the Covid-19-pandemic and unseasonably warm weather at the start of the year.

About half of the adverse results effects of Covid-19 will be recorded at the regulated network business. Regulatory mechanisms in the various markets will make it possible to recover a large portion of these effects in 2022 to 2024, the company said in a statement.

E.ON confirmed its results targets for the financial year 2020. The energy networks and customer solutions businesses demonstrated their strength in the Covid-19-pandemic.

E.ON continues to expect the Group's 2020 adjusted EBIT to be between 3.6 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros and its adjusted net income to be between 1.5 billion euros and 1.7 billion euros.

E.ON said it successfully completed the innogy takeover was completed. It will deliver the innogy transaction's planned synergies of about 740 million euros from 2022 onward and about 780 million euros from 2024 onward.

