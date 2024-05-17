e.l.f. Beauty Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on e.l.f. Beauty. Our analysis of options history for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $782,565, and 13 were calls, valued at $524,883.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $147.0 and $270.0 for e.l.f. Beauty, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for e.l.f. Beauty options trades today is 114.0 with a total volume of 2,567.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for e.l.f. Beauty's big money trades within a strike price range of $147.0 to $270.0 over the last 30 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ELF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/24/24 $5.6 $5.3 $5.5 $147.00 $435.4K 10 792 ELF CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $51.6 $50.6 $51.6 $160.00 $77.4K 81 15 ELF CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $51.3 $50.9 $50.9 $160.00 $76.3K 81 30 ELF PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $21.8 $21.5 $21.7 $160.00 $56.4K 113 46 ELF CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.7 $18.6 $18.6 $185.00 $48.3K 5 171

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a cosmetic company based in the United States. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out the sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

Current Position of e.l.f. Beauty Trading volume stands at 841,264, with ELF's price down by -2.6%, positioned at $158.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What Analysts Are Saying About e.l.f. Beauty

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $216.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for e.l.f. Beauty, targeting a price of $216.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest e.l.f. Beauty options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

