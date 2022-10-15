e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) shareholders have earned a 31% CAGR over the last three years

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) share price has soared 123% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. On top of that, the share price is up 24% in about a quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During three years of share price growth, e.l.f. Beauty moved from a loss to profitability. Given the importance of this milestone, it's not overly surprising that the share price has increased strongly.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It is of course excellent to see how e.l.f. Beauty has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. Take a more thorough look at e.l.f. Beauty's financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that e.l.f. Beauty shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand e.l.f. Beauty better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that e.l.f. Beauty is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

