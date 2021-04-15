e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for e.l.f. Beauty:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.03 = US$12m ÷ (US$481m - US$67m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Thus, e.l.f. Beauty has an ROCE of 3.0%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Personal Products industry average of 12%.

NYSE:ELF Return on Capital Employed April 15th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for e.l.f. Beauty compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering e.l.f. Beauty here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For e.l.f. Beauty Tell Us?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at e.l.f. Beauty doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 3.0% from 8.1% five years ago. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

What We Can Learn From e.l.f. Beauty's ROCE

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by e.l.f. Beauty's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Since the stock has gained an impressive 50% over the last three years, investors must think there's better things to come. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you want to know some of the risks facing e.l.f. Beauty we've found 4 warning signs (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While e.l.f. Beauty may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.