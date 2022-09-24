e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.'s (NYSE:ELF) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 36% over the last three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on e.l.f. Beauty's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for e.l.f. Beauty is:

8.4% = US$28m ÷ US$333m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.08.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

e.l.f. Beauty's Earnings Growth And 8.4% ROE

When you first look at it, e.l.f. Beauty's ROE doesn't look that attractive. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 17%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Despite this, surprisingly, e.l.f. Beauty saw an exceptional 57% net income growth over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared e.l.f. Beauty's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

NYSE:ELF Past Earnings Growth September 24th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if e.l.f. Beauty is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is e.l.f. Beauty Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

e.l.f. Beauty doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like e.l.f. Beauty has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

