e.l.f. Beauty (FRA:0EF) Price Target Increased by 28.63% to 139.05

The average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty (FRA:0EF) has been revised to 139.05 / share. This is an increase of 28.63% from the prior estimate of 108.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 103.09 to a high of 160.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 581.61% from the latest reported closing price of 20.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 793 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 93 owner(s) or 13.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0EF is 0.39%, an increase of 13.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 58,628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,549K shares representing 6.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,688K shares, representing a decrease of 3.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 29.26% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 1,930K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,436K shares, representing an increase of 25.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 102.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,579K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 29.01% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,542K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 302K shares, representing an increase of 80.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 1,388.16% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,319K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 31.36% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.