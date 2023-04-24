e.l.f. Beauty (FRA:0EF) Price Target Increased by 16.44% to 84.65

The average one-year price target for e.l.f. Beauty (FRA:0EF) has been revised to 84.65 / share. This is an increase of 16.44% from the prior estimate of 72.70 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 51.21 to a high of 106.48 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 314.97% from the latest reported closing price of 20.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 646 funds or institutions reporting positions in e.l.f. Beauty. This is an increase of 107 owner(s) or 19.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0EF is 0.33%, an increase of 8.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.53% to 60,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,727K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,643K shares, representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 36.81% over the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 1,553K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares, representing an increase of 58.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 351,580.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,472K shares, representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 40.13% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 1,330K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,807K shares, representing a decrease of 35.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 1,322K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,081K shares, representing an increase of 18.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0EF by 77.01% over the last quarter.

