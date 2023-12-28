E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed the most recent trading day at $145.11, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.

The cosmetics company's stock has climbed by 21.16% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of e.l.f. Beauty in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.53, reflecting a 10.42% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $230.22 million, up 57.11% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $913.5 million, indicating changes of +62.05% and +57.81%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. e.l.f. Beauty is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 53.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.2.

We can additionally observe that ELF currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Cosmetics stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ELF in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2024?

History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research, Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2024. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 2.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.