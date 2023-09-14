E.l.f. Beauty (ELF) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) closed at $130.18 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.37% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.96%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the cosmetics company had gained 1.91% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

e.l.f. Beauty will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, e.l.f. Beauty is projected to report earnings of $0.58 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 61.11%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $196.08 million, up 60.26% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.37 per share and revenue of $817.55 million, which would represent changes of +42.77% and +64.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for e.l.f. Beauty. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% higher. e.l.f. Beauty is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that e.l.f. Beauty has a Forward P/E ratio of 55.76 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.39.

We can also see that ELF currently has a PEG ratio of 2.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

